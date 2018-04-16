Posted on by

Flat Rock students visit Charlotte museum

,

Flat Rock Elementary School fifth graders Logan Oehl, Jace Slate, and Derrick Simmons check out a display at the Discovery Place Science in Charlotte.


Submitted photo

Flat Rock Elementary School’s Phantasia George poses for a picture next to one of the displays at the Discovery Place Science in Charlotte during a recent field trip there.


Submitted photo

Fifth grade students at Flat Rock Elementary School recently visited the Discovery Place Science in Charlotte.

The students, members of Pedro Caro and Phillip Riekehof’s classes, had the chance to explore hands-on exhibits and displays related to their study of the STEM curriculum, which is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Flat Rock Elementary School fifth graders Logan Oehl, Jace Slate, and Derrick Simmons check out a display at the Discovery Place Science in Charlotte.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG956308.jpgFlat Rock Elementary School fifth graders Logan Oehl, Jace Slate, and Derrick Simmons check out a display at the Discovery Place Science in Charlotte. Submitted photo

Flat Rock Elementary School’s Phantasia George poses for a picture next to one of the displays at the Discovery Place Science in Charlotte during a recent field trip there.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG956310.jpgFlat Rock Elementary School’s Phantasia George poses for a picture next to one of the displays at the Discovery Place Science in Charlotte during a recent field trip there. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:37 pm |    

Early voting begins Thursday

Early voting begins Thursday
12:23 pm |    

Llamas a hit at Canine Carnival

Llamas a hit at Canine Carnival
10:45 am |    

Meet the volunteers

Meet the volunteers
comments powered by Disqus