Flat Rock students visit Charlotte museum

Fifth grade students at Flat Rock Elementary School recently visited the Discovery Place Science in Charlotte.

The students, members of Pedro Caro and Phillip Riekehof’s classes, had the chance to explore hands-on exhibits and displays related to their study of the STEM curriculum, which is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Flat Rock Elementary School fifth graders Logan Oehl, Jace Slate, and Derrick Simmons check out a display at the Discovery Place Science in Charlotte.

Flat Rock Elementary School’s Phantasia George poses for a picture next to one of the displays at the Discovery Place Science in Charlotte during a recent field trip there.