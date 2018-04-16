Pottery expert offers two-day workshop at SCC

Internationally-known potter Susan Filley will visit Surry Community College’s campus for a free, two-day workshop.

Pottery fanatics are invited to attend Wednesday, April 25 and Thursday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ceramics Studio, Room E164, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Student participants and the general public are welcome to attend an hour-long presentation by Filley following the Wednesday session.

This educational workshop will help students understand the pottery business and learn from someone who makes a living from her work. Anyone interested in pottery is invited to attend, and even experienced potters can pick up some useful tips.

Filley grew up in Chapel Hill, but has lived and worked across the country. In 1985, she received a Master’s in Fine Arts in ceramics. Her porcelain pottery and artwork is recognized for its gestural grace in form and rich glaze surfaces. Her work is in many publications and collections including the Mint and the Shiwan Museum in China.

While living in Charleston, South Carolina, Filley was awarded a project grant from the South Carolina Arts Commission, which helped her to establish a studio space offering classes, studios and a clay art gallery. She has worked to promote ceramic art, and served for six years as president of the National Council on Education for Ceramic Arts.

She was the first studio potter to serve as president, and she is now recognized as a fellow of the council. In 2005, Filley built a private studio in Chapel Hill. She lives and works in Hillsborough.

For more information about the workshop, contact Surry Community College Ceramics Instructor Richard Montgomery at (336) 386-3369 or montgomeryr@surry.edu.

Registration for summer and fall classes is going on now at Surry Community College. Go to www.surry.edu or (336) 386-3264 to learn more.