Llamas a hit at Canine Carnival

Millennium Charter Academy’s Junior Humane Society held a Canine Carnival on Saturday, which apparently was a hit — except for the high winds.

“It was a great day except for the heavy wind that keeps blowing everything away,” said Kim Kirkman, who identified herself as the designated person with a driver’s license. “There were a lot of people here earlier,” she said at 2 p.m. “Norbert the bird just left.”

Angel Hawks, president of Millennial’s Junior Humane Society, said her organization was not affiliated with the national humane society nor county organizations.

“It’s a school club,” said Angel.

The event included food, games, raffles and vendors, though many of them had wrapped up and left for the day by 2 o’clock. Still, a few were around, including Greg Hall and his llamas. Two of Hall’s llamas, Peepicheep and Sir Spotsalot Pongo, were doing a meet and greet with the public. Peepicheep is a rescue llama.

Hall’s third llama in attendance, Good Old Smiley, was busy giving rides in a cart he was pulling.

“He was born on April Fool’s Day, he’s 14 years old, and he’s very well-behaved,” said Hall. “I have 14 llamas total. He’s the only one who pulls a cart.”

“He learned in four weeks.. Some people say they are as smart as a 6-12-year-old child, but how do you measure that? They are certainly smart enough.”

“If you have dogs, I’ll say he’s smarter than a horse. And if you have horses, I’ll say he’s smarter than a dog. He’s actually smarter than both,” Hall said with a smile.

To horse lovers who aren’t fully on board with Hall’s pronouncement, he repeats, “He learned to pull a cart in four weeks. How long did it take your horse to learn?”

Angel Hawks said Millennium’s Junior Humane Society’s next activity is probably going to be a movie night. It will be in early May, but they haven’t decided on the date yet.

“We’re thinking about bringing dogs to watch the movie with us. Or maybe we’ll get a bunny sanctuary to bring some bunnies for us to watch the movie with.”

“Hopefully, it won’t be windy indoors,” she added, as she laughed and chased after items the wind blew off her table.

Good Old Smiley is pulling a cart with Anderson Quinn, age 5 and Genevieve Quinn, age 10, riding along. Lennon Selba, age 5, far right, is petting Good Old Smiley. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_8140.jpg Good Old Smiley is pulling a cart with Anderson Quinn, age 5 and Genevieve Quinn, age 10, riding along. Lennon Selba, age 5, far right, is petting Good Old Smiley. Bill Colvard | The News Greg Hall walks alongside as Anderson Quinn, age 5, drives a cart being pulled by Good Old smiley, the llama. Big sister Genevieve Quinn awaits her turn to drive. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_8151.jpg Greg Hall walks alongside as Anderson Quinn, age 5, drives a cart being pulled by Good Old smiley, the llama. Big sister Genevieve Quinn awaits her turn to drive. Bill Colvard | The News Sir Spotsalot Pongo takes a break. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_8138.jpg Sir Spotsalot Pongo takes a break. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.