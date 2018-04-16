Hospice holding fundraiser

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is now selling raffle tickets for its sixth-annual Days of Giving fundraiser. The raffle is designed to raise money for patients that don’t have insurance for end-of-life care.

Multiple drawings will be held beginning May 1 and continue each day throughout the month. Raffle tickets are $10 each, and there are 70 chances to win more than $4,600 in cash and prizes. Each day, the winning tickets will be put back in a bin and remain eligible throughout the month of May. Prizes will include gift cards to many local businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues, flat-screen TV and cash.

Winners and their prizes will be announced daily on Facebook at Facebook.com/mtnvalleyhospice.com. For more information or to buy a ticket, call Mountain Valley Hospice at 1-888-789-2922. For general information about Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, visit www.mtnvalleyhospice.org.