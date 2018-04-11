Women’s Association hosting rummage sale Saturday

The Surry Community College Women’s Association is hosting a rummage sale on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot near the T-Building on the SCC campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

All proceeds will benefit the school’s Student Emergency Fund to provide financial assistance to Surry Community College students in need.

Donations for the sale are being accepted. Gently used clothing, books, toys, furniture, small appliances and more can be dropped off on Friday before 3 p.m. Larger items can be dropped off the morning of the sale.

For more information, contact Christy Broughton at (336) 386-3250 or broughtonc@surry.edu. Follow SCCWA on Facebook @SurryWomen.