Botany Class visits Pilot Mountain State Park

Surry Community College’s BIO 120 or Introductory Botany class learned about the importance of controlled burns during a recent field trip to Pilot Mountain State Park.

Surry Instructor Jeff Jones and his students met with Pilot Mountain State Park Superintendent Matt Windsor who introduced the park to students on an in-depth level, discussing the natural history and ecology of the local landmark.

“The students identified native plant species and learned about the importance of fire in a forest to create biodiversity and minimalize the risk of uncontrolled fires,” Jones said. “A number of the students in the class are interested in conservation and forestry as careers, so they enjoyed this out-of-the-class room experience.”

Jones likes taking his students on field trips in the many different subjects that he teaches including Botany, Biology and Horticulture. These classes will transfer directly to a four-year college or university for students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Surry Community College students in BIO 120 Introductory Botany class listen to Pilot Mountain State Park Superintendent Matt Windsor talk about biodiversity and the use of controlled fires. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Pilot-Mountain-Trip.jpeg Surry Community College students in BIO 120 Introductory Botany class listen to Pilot Mountain State Park Superintendent Matt Windsor talk about biodiversity and the use of controlled fires.