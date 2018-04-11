SCC offering Notary Public classes

Surry Community College’s two-night, seven-hour course prepares students to become a Notary Public in North Carolina and will be offered on various dates.

The Yadkin Center will host this class in Room YA-202, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville on Monday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 18 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The college’s main campus will host the Notary Public class in Room A-121, 630 S. Main St., Dobson on Tuesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 31 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Elkin Center will hold this course in Room 107, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin on Tuesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 28 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Topics will include notary qualifications, guidelines and processes for notarizing documents. After passing the course test, students are eligible to submit an application to the Secretary of State to become a notary.

The cost of the class is $71, and the textbook fee is $27.25. The price is subject to change. For more information or to register, call (336) 386-3580. Note that in order to take this class, students must live or work in North Carolina, be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or High School Equivalency degree, be able to read and write English, have no felony convictions (some misdemeanors apply) and have a valid driver’s license or N.C. State ID.