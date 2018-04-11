‘Phenomenal women’ to be honored

At a time when women are becoming more prominent in business and other fields, five individuals who have distinguished themselves in Surry County will be honored Saturday.

This will occur during the annual Phenomenal Women’s Luncheon and Silent Auction, to be held at L.H. Jones Auditorium at 215 Jones School Road in Mount Airy, beginning at 11 a.m.

The contributions and diversity of “five extraordinary women” in education and business will be recognized Saturday, said Cheryl “Yellow Fawn” Scott, president of the Mount Airy-Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women (NAUW). That group is sponsoring the event now in its third year.

This year’s theme is “Beautiful Flowers in our Midst.”

Those to be honored include Teressa Spencer, Leona McCarther, Sharon Galloway, Rebecca T. Hampton and Katie Hatcher.

Scott said the group is notable from both a longevity and accomplishment standpoint, mentioning that among the five are a nonagenarian (someone in their 90s), Hatcher, and an octogenarian (a person in their 80s), McCarther.

Hatcher is a retired teacher, and McCarther has been a businesswoman for more than 50 years.

Spencer, Galloway and Hampton also will be honored for their business careers, as well as community activism that is a hallmark of the five as a whole, Scott said.

“They are just phenomenal.”

More luncheon details

Pointing out that the Mount Airy-Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women is a 501(c)3 (charitable) organization, Scott says Saturday’s event also includes a fundraising aspect to aid a local student with higher education plans.

Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit a scholarship program targeting a local student entering college in the fall of 2018.

“We awarded our first scholarship last May to Surry Central student Jessica Doby and are excitedly anticipating announcing this year’s scholarship winner in May 2018,” Scott added.

Tickets for Saturday’s luncheon cost $15 and can be obtained at Olde Mill Music at 236 N. Main St. downtown and Airmont Florist, 308 W. Pine St. Tickets also will be available at the door on the day of the event.

Scott said the items for the silent auction will include jewelry, home decor products, automotive goods, a gift certificate for a massage and more.

Those who do not attend the luncheon can still support the scholarship program through tax-deductible donations made out to NAUW and mailed to P.O. Box 125, Mount Airy, NC, 27030.

Unlike last year’s Phenomenal Women’s Luncheon and Silent Auction which had the niece of poet, author and civil rights activist Maya Angelou as guest speaker, no special speaker will be featured this year.

“We are really focusing all of our attention on the phenomenal women,” Scott said, “telling their stories more than we had time to last year.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.