Mount Airy Police Reports

• Three people have been arrested on drug and other violations after vehicle and foot pursuits, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The driver of the 2003 Cadillac DeVille involved in the Thursday incident, Rogelio Jesus Pack, 19, of 115 Snody Road, is charged with two felonies, fleeing to elude arrest and possession of a Schedule II substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, along with reckless driving; resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; hit and run; carrying a concealed weapon; damage to property; a fictitious tag violation; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; and driving while license revoked.

Pack, who was apprehended in the 600 block of Willow Street after both a vehicle and foot pursuit, also was found to be the subject of six orders for arrest from Forsyth County; two criminal summonses on unspecified matters filed on April 2 in Surry; and a Feb. 22 warrant for arrest with no details listed. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $28,000 secured bond.

Also arrested, at North Main at Renfro streets, were Kelsey Megan Hazelwood, 22, listed as homeless, and Alexis Torres Garcia, 24, of 191 Tesh St., each on charges of possession of a Schedule II substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; and April 2 warrants for arrest for failing to appear in court, including two issued for Hazelwood and one for Garcia. Hazelwood was jailed under a $6,500 secured bond and Garcia, $1,000 secured, with all three suspects slated to appear in Surry District Court on May 24.

• A 5×7 2014 Carry-On utility trailer, black in color and valued at $500, was discovered stolen Monday from the residence of Christopher Lee Bastian on South Park Avenue.

• Joshua Joseph Ross, 29, of Lexington, was arrested on April 3 at Walmart on offenses including larceny; possession of stolen property; and resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer. Ross allegedly stole items from the store with a total value of $374, including a security camera, a plastic tote, two CDs, bolts and a power drill, and tried to flee on foot. He was released on a written promise to appear in District Court today.