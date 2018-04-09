Students make living ‘wax’ museum

Several B.H. Tharrington Primary students recently took a more personal approach to learning about key historical figures.

Second-grade students in Elaine Reales and Fabiola Pannuti’s Dual Language Immersion classes were transformed into historical figures when they decided to learn about, and then dress as, those historical figures.

Using Chromebooks purchased with Surry-Yadkin EMC’s Bright Ideas and Zach Smith grants, Reales’ students researched historical figures that have impacted the local community, state, nation, and world. Each student created a history board and dressed up as their chosen historical person for a Bilingual Living Wax Museum.

When school and community guests pressed an adjacent button, each figure came alive and conducted a one to two minute presentation including important facts on the historical person they represented. Guests had the option of choosing to listen to the presentation in either Spanish or English.

Astronaut photo:

Barbara Saucedo explains the life of American engineer and former astronaut Ellen Ochoa.

Group photo:

Sra. Elaine Reales is standing with all of her Second Grade Dual Language Immersion students. Students are from top to bottom, left to right: Luke Tidd, Gavin Fleming, Corbin Manchester, Nathan Haynes, Reese Cox, Addison Shelton, Andrea Valadez, Kallie Hutchens, Daliarys Román, Isabella Brown, Caleb Morell, Corbin Kerley, Dulce Contreras, Sarah Burney, Miranda Osorno, Adriana Ortiz, Oscar Stanley, Graylyn Fussell, Harper Leathers, Barbara Saucedo, Annyshka Santana, Wendy De Jesús, Nicolas Hall, Lexis Pennix, and Adriana Almodovar.