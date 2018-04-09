10 Years to hold benefit concert in Critz

CRITZ, VA — 10 Years, an alternative rock band whose song “Novocaine” recently peaked at number 5 on Billboard’s US Mainstream Rock chart, will be performing a benefit concert for the Reynolds Homestead on Saturday, April 28 at 8 pm.

“It’s fortuitous that we have this opportunity to present a chart-topping rock band at a fundraising event,” said Julie Walters Steele, director of Reynolds Homestead. “We’ll even have an opportunity for rock fans to meet the band members of 10 Years following the concert.”

The concert came about when the board members of the Friends of the Reynolds Homestead were discussing fundraising ideas. It just happens that Scott Martin, the president of the board, has a connection to the band, and he threw the idea of a concert out to the board.

“It is amazing that Scott was able to get the band to agree to come perform for us,” Steele said. “They are playing all over the country right now, and they fit us in between two other shows.”

Formed in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1999, 10 Years recently released their eighth studio album entitled (How to Live) as Ghosts produced by Grammy award winner Nick Raskulinecz. Debuting in the Top 100 of the Billboard 200, the album also peaked in the Top Ten of the independent, alternative, and hard rock charts. The single “Novocaine” hit the top 5 spot on Billboard’s chart in February of this year.

One-hundred and fifty tickets will be sold for the concert which is being billed as an “Intimate Evening with 10 Years.” Tickets are on sale now for $50 which includes a meet and greet event with the band following the concert.

Band members include Jesse Hasek on vocals, Brian Vodinh and Matt Wantland on guitar, Chad Huff on bass and Kyle Mayer on drums.

To raise additional funds, the Reynolds Homestead will be selling BBQ dinners before the concert beginning at 6 p.m. The dinners will be sold for $10 including a choice of pork or chicken BBQ with potato salad, cole slaw and a brownie. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

“This is a fund-raising event,” said Steele, “so the BBQ dinner is a way for us to increase our proceeds and it also gives concert goers a chance to visit the Reynolds’ historic home prior to the concert.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Reynolds Homestead or by calling 276-694-7181 ext. 23.