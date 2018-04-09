Posted on by

College hosts Construction Awareness Day Thursday

,

Student Aaron Morse is studying electrical systems at Surry Community College. Electrical system classes will be offered at the Yadkin Center location, as well as the main campus in Dobson starting in the fall 2018 semester.


Submitted photo

Student Cory Cockerham is working on a class project during air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration technology (also called HVAC) studies at Surry Community College.


Submitted photo

Construction management students at Surry Community College erect a wall during a community home build.


Submitted photo

Surry community college is highlighting careers in construction technology, electrical systems technology, and air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration technology (also called HVAC) during Construction Awareness Day on Thursday, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Tours are scheduled to take place in Buildings K and L on Surry Community’s Dobson campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

Surry offers a degree, diploma and certificate in the electrical systems technology program in the electrical track as well as the photovoltaic or solar track. Electrical system classes will be offered at the Yadkin Center location, as well as the main campus in Dobson starting in the fall 2018 semester.

A degree is available in construction management technology, and a diploma and certificate can be earned in carpentry. In the HVAC area, students can get a degree, diploma or certificate. Many of these course offerings can be taken tuition-free for high school students through dual enrollment, Career and College Promise classes.

in addition to tours of the construction technology program areas, business and industry representatives will be available for SCC students to share their resumes and learn about job opportunities. The tours will give high school students insight about how these programs at Surry can lead to jobs in growing industries in North Carolina and throughout the country.

This event is free and open to the public. To schedule a tour or receive additional information, contact Kasey Martin at (336) 386-3468 or martinkr@surry.edu.

Registration for the summer and fall semester classes is open. For more information, call (336) 386-3264 or go to www.surry.edu. You can also follow the programs on Facebook @surryhvac, @surryelectric and @surryconstruction.

Student Aaron Morse is studying electrical systems at Surry Community College. Electrical system classes will be offered at the Yadkin Center location, as well as the main campus in Dobson starting in the fall 2018 semester.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Electrical.jpgStudent Aaron Morse is studying electrical systems at Surry Community College. Electrical system classes will be offered at the Yadkin Center location, as well as the main campus in Dobson starting in the fall 2018 semester. Submitted photo

Student Cory Cockerham is working on a class project during air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration technology (also called HVAC) studies at Surry Community College.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_HVAC.jpgStudent Cory Cockerham is working on a class project during air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration technology (also called HVAC) studies at Surry Community College. Submitted photo

Construction management students at Surry Community College erect a wall during a community home build.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Construction.jpgConstruction management students at Surry Community College erect a wall during a community home build. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:21 pm |    

Sheriff race takes shape at forum

Sheriff race takes shape at forum
9:13 am |    

College hosts Construction Awareness Day Thursday

College hosts Construction Awareness Day Thursday
11:35 am |    

Surry convention an old-time Mecca

Surry convention an old-time Mecca
comments powered by Disqus