College hosts Construction Awareness Day Thursday

Surry community college is highlighting careers in construction technology, electrical systems technology, and air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration technology (also called HVAC) during Construction Awareness Day on Thursday, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Tours are scheduled to take place in Buildings K and L on Surry Community’s Dobson campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

Surry offers a degree, diploma and certificate in the electrical systems technology program in the electrical track as well as the photovoltaic or solar track. Electrical system classes will be offered at the Yadkin Center location, as well as the main campus in Dobson starting in the fall 2018 semester.

A degree is available in construction management technology, and a diploma and certificate can be earned in carpentry. In the HVAC area, students can get a degree, diploma or certificate. Many of these course offerings can be taken tuition-free for high school students through dual enrollment, Career and College Promise classes.

in addition to tours of the construction technology program areas, business and industry representatives will be available for SCC students to share their resumes and learn about job opportunities. The tours will give high school students insight about how these programs at Surry can lead to jobs in growing industries in North Carolina and throughout the country.

This event is free and open to the public. To schedule a tour or receive additional information, contact Kasey Martin at (336) 386-3468 or martinkr@surry.edu.

Registration for the summer and fall semester classes is open. For more information, call (336) 386-3264 or go to www.surry.edu. You can also follow the programs on Facebook @surryhvac, @surryelectric and @surryconstruction.