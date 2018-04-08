Same company, new name

DOBSON — Surry Telephone Membership Corporation customers might soon notice a different look to their bills, or to service vehicles driving around the area.

That’s because the firm has changed its name and logo to better reflect its expanding use of new technology, the company said.

”The updated look and feel was created to better represent … current and future service offerings and … commitment for being a company that offers cutting edge technology, stellar customer service and competitive pricing,” the newly named Surry Communications said in a statement announcing the switch-over.

”The brand refresh will be introduced to the community through outdoor billboards, social media campaigns and through Surry’s TV programming to educate customers about new offerings and enhance brand awareness. Surry Communications has a sweet treat planned for customers as part of their new logo update,” the firm said.

Surry Communications has made “significant investments” in its fiber network “that allows them to offer high speed internet and the latest entertainment options to their residential and business customers through Fiber to the Home,” the company said in the statement. “As millennials continue to enter the workforce and start families, their desire for advanced communication and entertainment services will provide Surry Communications an opportunity to expand service areas and product offerings.”

“We feel the timing for a brand refresh was right as we prepare for the next generation of products and services, as well as our expansion into new territories,” stated Curtis Taylor, CEO of Surry Communications. “The campaign theme, Have your cake and eat it too, clearly communicates that at Surry, we believe you can have the latest in reliable technology with friendly and knowledgeable customer service all at affordable pricing.”

“While Surry Telephone has built a solid reputation over … (the) past 67 years in business and created a loyal customer base, the company is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead,” the firm said in a written statement.

“Surry Communications will continue to offer the outstanding local customer service they are renowned for that includes fast turnaround for on demand services, knowledgeable technical support and employees who live and work in the communities they serve.“

For more information on Surry Communications, call 336-374-5021 or go to www.surry.net.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_surry-telephone.jpg