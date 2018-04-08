Hospital holding career expo

Northern Hospital of Surry County will host a Career Expo & Recruitment Open House on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Career Expo & Recruitment Open House is the first of its kind at Northern Hospital and is designed to provide participants with detailed information about current job openings as well as the opportunity to explore the potential for future employment by meeting key administrators and learning about the hospital’s nationally-recognized, multidisciplinary programs and services.

Immediate Job Openings

“As we continue to expand our services, the need for qualified staff is ever increasing,” explained Becky Jefferson, recruiter at Northern Hospital. “During Thursday’s event, hiring managers and other key staff will be available to meet with potential candidates and provide detailed information on all currently available jobs – including clinical and non-clinical positions — at our main facility and multiple off-site locations, including physicians’ offices and specialty clinics.”

“At this time, our greatest needs are for RNs and nursing assistants in the clinical areas; and we also have a variety of non-clinical positions immediately available in such areas as patient registration, security, dietary, and environmental services,” added Jefferson. “All attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume, if they have one.”

Future Opportunities

Anyone who’s ever considered a job or career in healthcare – one of the fastest growing industries in the nation – “now is the time to explore your interest further,” the hospital said.

During Thursday’s Career Expo, 18 different hospital departments have prepared unique exhibitions – including clinical demonstrations – to help participants better understand and navigate the many career opportunities that exist now, and in the future, at Northern Hospital – one of Mount Airy’s major employers.

“We encourage anyone who is actively seeking employment or may be considering a change in career to come meet with our staff and administrators to learn about the many different jobs that exist in healthcare,” said Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing for Northern Hospital. “This is a perfect, no-obligation opportunity to visit with us, meet our leaders, and learn more about the multitude of services and opportunities at Northern.”

Job seeking is not a requirement to attend and the public is invited to come and learn more about the services offered at Northern.

Hospital departments participating in the Career Expo & Recruitment Open House include: skilled nursing, critical care and respiratory, birthing center and northern ob/gyn, laboratory, emergency department, medical/surgical, stroke team, patient financial services, patient access, cardio/pulmonary rehab, dietary, imaging, quality services, environmental services, pharmacy, Northern fitness and wellness, rehabilitation services, and surgical services,

The event kicks off at 5 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to park in the Surgery Center Parking Lot, near the intersection of Rockford and S. South Streets. Enter the building through Lower-Level Surgery entrance or the Main Entrance. Directional signs and balloons will identify these entrances. Refreshments will be served from 5 to 7 p.m, and there will be give-aways throughout the evening. Stations will be available to apply for jobs at the event.