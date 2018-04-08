Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Marcus Lawson, age 26, a black male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault inflicting serious injury, possess drug paraphernalia, two counts of possess schedule VI, and unauthorized use motor conveyance.

• Joshua Walton, 31, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony B&E and larceny of firearms.

• Lori Church, 34, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possess schedule II, use/possess drug paraphernalia, damage to property, two counts of assault and battery, and simple assault/affray.

• Rickey Whitaker, 44, a white male wanted on post release violations who is on post release for possess/distribute meth precursor, maintain any place controlled substance, and use/possess drug para.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Billy Lee Robertson, a white male, 31, who is wanted on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer;

• Tonya Kaye Edwards, a white female, 36, who is wanted on a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle and probation violation;

• Justin Claude Harri, a white male, 28, wanted on charges of selling and delivering a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Trey Austin Marshall, a white male, 25, wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.