SCC offers gardening classes beginning Monday

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering several one-day classes involving gardening for beginners and green-thumbed pros.

The Seeding and Transplanting class will be held on Monday, April 9, from 5-8 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. This class will cover seeding, transplanting, early spring garden care, direct seeding, soils care and amending soil. Advance registration and payment of $20 are required.

Garden Pollination class will be offered on Monday, April 23, from 5-8 p.m. at The Pilot Center. You will learn everything you need to know about pollinators, including types of insects and how to care for them using Integrated Pest Management. Advance registration and payment of $20 are required.

Pest and Soil Management class will be held on Monday, May 14, from 5-8 p.m. at The Pilot Center. This class discusses how to use Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to keep your family’s garden chemical free. Advance registration and payment of $20 are required.

Water, Gift of Life class will be offered on Monday, May 28, from 5-8 p.m. at The Pilot Center. Students will focus on moisture and properly watering their gardens. Topics will include how to build and safely use collection systems, which are simple and money friendly options for the garden. Advance registration and payment of $20 are required.

Container Gardening and Preparing for Fall Harvest class will be held on Monday, June 11, from 6-9 p.m. at The Pilot Center. Learn how to protect and care for your fruiting vegetables in their growing cycle during the hottest heat of the summer. The class will also include information on planting vegetables in containers. Advance registration and payment of $20 are required.

Summer Care of Production Plants class will be offered on Monday, June 25, from 6-9 p.m. at The Pilot Center. You will learn everything you need to know about pollinators, including types of insects and how to care for them using Integrated Pest Management. Advance registration and payment of $20 are required.

Reap What You Sow class will be held on Monday, July 16, from 6-9 p.m. at The Pilot Center. This is a continuation of the “Reap What You Sow” class offered last fall. Students will meet in the greenhouse to harvest the fresh bounty of the summer. They will then move to a kitchen setting to learn proper processing of freshly picked produce before cooking. Advance registration and payment of $20 are required.

Mushrooms class will be offered on Monday, July 30, from 6-9 p.m. at The Pilot Center. Special guest Erin Wheeler from Borrowed Land Farms will be presenting how to inoculate and grow mushrooms. Advance registration and payment of $20 are required.

You are the Monitor class will be held on Monday, Aug. 6, from 6-9 p.m. at The Pilot Center. Students will focus on monitoring their gardens for moisture, pests and diseases. Included is a discussion on harvesting and preserving vegetables by using a dehydrator and the canning process. Advance registration and payment of $20 are required.

Fall’s Best Vegetables! class will be offered on Monday, Aug. 27, from 6-9 p.m. at The Pilot Center. Students will concentrate on fall seeding of various root vegetables and other crops. Advance registration and payment of $20 are required.

For more information or to register for any of these classes, call (336) 386-3618. Courses may be free through Surry Skill-Up, and interested individuals can call to apply. Keep up with all the Personal Enrichment classes at SCC by following on Facebook @surrypersonalenrichment.