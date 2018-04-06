SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Patrick Loren Towe, 46, of Crotts Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 31 for failure to appear in court March 26. He was given a $1,500 secured bond.

Towe has four upcoming court dates in three counties.

On April 10 in Surry County, he faces seven counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

On April 11 in Yadkin County, he faces conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin, maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, possession of stolen goods, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I drugs, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II drugs, and felony sell/deliver both Schedule I and Schedule II drugs.

In Forsyth County on April 12 he faces driving while license revoked (not impaired). Then on April 26 there he faces two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

• Alejandra Martinez Mendez, 24, of Winston-Salem, was served an order for arrest March 30 at the county jail for failure to appear in court Sept. 13. The original charge was possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $1,000 bond with an April 23 court date.

• Gary Allen Lewis Jr., 26, of Embrace Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 31 on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated March 19. He was given a 30-day incarceration.

• Karen Ann Ayers, 48, of Meadowlark Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 30 for failure to appear in court March 15 on a charge of giving fictitious information to an officer. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and an April 18 court date.

• Marquis Anthony Hodges Whitlock, 32, of York, South Carolina, was served an order for arrest April 1 for failure to appear in court March 16 in Iredell County on charges of speeding and driving while license revoked (not impaired). He was given a $1,500 unsecured bond and an April 11 court date in Statesville.

He also faces a driving while license revoked (not impaired) charge in Surry County on June 1.

• Lilia Shani Mendoza, 28, of Grove Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 30 on a charge of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia for Forsyth County, dated March 20. She was given a $2,500 unsecured bond and an April 5 court date in Winston-Salem.

• Antonio Thomas Carter, 34, unknown address, was served a governor’s warrant April 2 in Dobson for Patrick County, Virginia. He was confined without bond with an April 4 court date.

• Brian Edward Lee Berry, 28, of Crows Foot Trail, Pilot Mountain, was served criminal summonses April 2 on charges of second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property, dated Jan. 22. He was given a May 4 court date.

• Timothy Don McMillian, of McMillian Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest April 3 on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, dated April 2. He was given a $7,500 secured bond and a May 8 court date.