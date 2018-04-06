Posted on by

Elections board members announced

The governing body of the Surry County Board of Elections began its new term this week, including, from left, Jerry Forestieri, Bill Hamlin and Dwayne Carter. Not pictured is Evelyn King. The new bipartisan board consists of two Democratic members (Carter, who has served on the board since May 2015 and Hamlin) and two Republican members, Forestieri and King. The group voted unanimously to name Carter as chairman, Forestieri as vice chairman and Hamlin, secretary.


Submitted photo

