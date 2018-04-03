Surry Arts scholarships available

The Surry Arts Council is accepting applications for the 2018 Scholarship program. Applications are available online at www.surryarts.org (under the Programs & Classes tab) or at the office at 218 Rockford Street, Mount Airy).

Completed applications are due Friday, April 27, at 5 p.m. to the Surry Arts Council office. Surry Arts Council staff are available to assist with applications and answer any questions.

Scholarships are available for college bound students, current college students, and artists who are pursuing a degree or continuing education in music, drama, dance, television/film/communications, visual arts, commercial art, arts administration, or other arts-related fields.

A limited number of scholarships are available for middle and high school students who will be attending a summer arts camp or workshop. Other scholarship applications for Arts Alive and Missoula Children’s Theatre, summer programs hosted by the Surry Arts Council, will be accepted on a rolling basis.

All scholarship recipients must be Surry County residents.

Funds for the Surry Arts Council Scholarship program come from the Kester Sink Birthday Endowment Fund, the Mildred Robertson Endowment Fund, the Sandy Beam Scholarship Endowment Fund, the Betty Lynn Scholarship Endowment Fund, and the Jimmy Lowry Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Auditions will be held Wednesday, May 16, at 4 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. For additional information, contact Antonia Cawley at (336) 786-7998 or antonia@surryarts.org.