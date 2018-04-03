Growing their own gardens

Franklin Elementary School fourth grade students will be participating in Surry County 4-H Steps to Health Garden program this spring.
The students will be working weekly in their own school garden weeding, planting, watering, and doing other chores, tending to the garden.
Students will also be participating in weekly garden and nutrition lessons. As an added bonus they will have the opportunity to taste-test new fruits and vegetables they may have never tried before.
Frankling Elementary School students (from left) Zamarri Sweatman, Adrian Hernandez, Brayden Burkhart, Orlando Bello, Parker Dunbar, Gage Prevette, and Ryan Harris tend to one of the gardens students at the school will be growing this spring.