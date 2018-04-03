Pittman Street fire displaces three

A fire ruled accidental in nature occurred Monday night in Mount Airy, causing damages to the structure and its contents and displacing its residents, but no injuries.

The blaze, of a still-undetermined origin as of Tuesday morning, broke out in a bedroom of a single-family residence at 1717 Pittman St. shortly before 7 p.m. That location is near the intersection of South Main Street and N.C. 89 in the Bannertown community.

Three people were in the house at the time — identified as Lunia Hawks, her grandson and reportedly a daughter of Hawks, whose names were not available. They became aware of a fire in one of its bedrooms.

Despite any shock experienced with that discovery, something then occurred on the residents’ part which possibly kept the situation from becoming more severe.

“The occupants did close the door to the bedroom, which stopped the progression of the fire,” Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter explained.

City firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke visible from the one-story wood-frame house, but went in aggressively and “knocked it down pretty quick,” Poindexter said of an effort that had the situation under control within 20 minutes.

Twelve fire department members were on the scene along with personnel of the Mount Airy Police Department, Mount Airy Rescue Squad and American Red Cross.

Though the fire was ruled accidental, the exact cause was not readily identified.

“We don’t know quite yet,” Poindexter said Tuesday morning. “We’ve got it narrowed down to a couple of things.”

Damage to the structure, owned by Ray Wall, was put at $15,000, with $10,000 in damages occurring to its contents, which Poindexter indicated was mostly smoke-related.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said of the fire’s impact.

The Red Cross has assisted the three displaced residents with temporary housing at a local lodging establishment.

