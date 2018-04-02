Gary Tilley sworn in as commissioner

DOBSON — Gary Carson Tilley was sworn in as Central District commissioner Monday night.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners appointed Tilley last month to fill the remainder of term for Buck Golding, who has retired.

Tilley also is one of four candidates vying for the seat in this spring’s Republican primary to hold the office for a four-year term.

As Tilley took his seat, chair Eddie Harris asked if the newest member had anything to share with the audience.

“This is a tremendous moment, and I’m grateful,” said Tilley. “There are some great folks in Surry County. I want to do my part to continue the progress and see the county move forward and advance. It’s a great opportunity for us to work together, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Commissioner Larry Phillips thanked Tilley’s family for sharing Gary with the county. He said, smiling, that the board will be tying up a lot of Gary’s time now.

“I have known Gary my whole adult life,” said Commissioner Larry Johnson. “I believe he will do a fine job, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

After Tilley said he was just a rookie and would try to get up to speed, Commissioner Van Tucker said, “Oh, you won’t be a rookie for long.” The board will throw a lot of information at him, especially in the middle of planning next fiscal year’s budget.

After the board session ended, Tilley was asked about his first night.

“I thought it was productive, interesting,” he said.

Before each county meeting, the board members receive a hefty packet of information from the county manager.

After getting the agenda and preparing for the session, Tilley said, “The county has a lot of stuff going on. The general public doesn’t realize the breadth and depth of what the commissioners have to deal with.

“It is serious business. It is business that needs to be done efficiently and in the best interest of the people. There is a lot of responsibility … . You want to be sure you do your homework and get it right.”

Tilley, a longtime teacher and administrator at Surry Community College, lives in Dobson. The retired commissioner, Buck Golding, was a Lowgap resident. Will people in the western half of the Central District get equal representation?

“I lived in Lowgap for six years,” answered Tilley. He also grew up in Pilot Mountain and was a freshman when East Surry first opened its doors.

“The people from Dobson to Lowgap are the same who live throughout the county,” he said. “There are families who prosper, and some who struggle. There are at-risk students in this district just like the rest of the county. I want to bring a little more prosperity.”

If the county board can improve the climate for new businesses to succeed — whether it’s agricultural, ag business, light industrial or something else — then that can help the tax base and offer more jobs, both of which can help the citizens, he reasoned.

The rookie might have wanted to lay low on his first night, but it wasn’t long before he was asking questions of the county finance officer.

As a former executive vice president and chief financial officer at SCC, Tilley said he was well versed in the topic that came up and wanted to get a little more information.

On any board there is a sharing of ideas, he explained, and he has served on many boards over the years.

For the county, there is a constant dynamic between the commissioners’ own thoughts and the weighing in from the department heads who can present a viewpoint from the trenches, he said. Surry has some well-placed folks who know these departments better than any elected official could.

”You have a regard for them,” he said of the county staff, “but you want to ask the right questions and make sure they haven’t missed anything.” Maybe they won’t see the overall big picture from being so close to the action, so that’s where the board can bring in its view.

The primary for the Central District seat comes up in five weeks on May 8. As all four candidates are Republicans, the primary will serve as the de facto election.

Gary Tilley is sworn in as county commissioner by Teresa O’Dell, right, clerk of court, Monday night as his wife Connie holds the Bible. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMGP0636_filtered-1.jpg Gary Tilley is sworn in as county commissioner by Teresa O’Dell, right, clerk of court, Monday night as his wife Connie holds the Bible. Jeff Linville | The News Gary Tilley is sworn into office as his family gathers around. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMGP0639_filtered-1.jpg Gary Tilley is sworn into office as his family gathers around. Jeff Linville | The News The Surry County Board of Commissioners welcomes Gary Tilley. From left are Commissioners Eddie Harris, Tilley, Larry Johnson and Larry Phillips. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMGP0641_filtered-1.jpg The Surry County Board of Commissioners welcomes Gary Tilley. From left are Commissioners Eddie Harris, Tilley, Larry Johnson and Larry Phillips. Jeff Linville | The News Gary Tilley settles into his seat on the county Board of Commissioners. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMGP0642_filtered-1.jpg Gary Tilley settles into his seat on the county Board of Commissioners. Jeff Linville | The News

Staff Report

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

