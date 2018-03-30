Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Surry Central High School reported a larceny on March 9. School Resource Officer W.F. Banks reported that two custom door plates had been stolen. The safety plates were 3 feet by 3 feet and had the Golden Eagles logo on them.

• Janie Butcher Sechrist, of City View Drive, Mount Airy, reported a break-in March 9. She said sometime between March 5-7 an unknown person broke into the residence and stole a Swagtro T3 hoverboard (valued at $200), a Veeko hoverboard ($250), and two chargers ($30 each).

• Nanie Sue Hall, of Pebble Trail, Dobson, reported a theft March 9. She said sometime between March 1-2 a person took a red mini-refrigerator worth $300 from her garage.

• Neil James Schabo, of Jonesville, reported a stolen dump trailer on March 10. He said a Haulmark trailer had been parked at a residence on Haystack Road in Thurmond since last summer. But when he checked on it, the trailer ($800) was gone.

• Zuleima Miranda Garcia, of Mount Airy, reported a vandalism of her truck March 11 while it was parked at a home on McKinney Road overnight. She said the driver’s side window was broken out of her 2004 Chevy Colorado LS, doing $200 in damage.

• Kristina Eleanor Rick, of Hicks Farm Trail, Pinnacle, reported a theft on March 16. She said between March 2-13 someone took from the residence a Honda EM5000 generator ($2,250), a Simpson pressure washer ($350), Durastar DS4000 portable generator ($266), Troy-Bilt trimmer ($200), Lowes wet/dry vac ($100) and a Wagoner steam cleaner ($130).

• Two women reported that the air in the car tires had been let out on March 16. Angie Robertson and Pansy Easter, of Snow Hill Church Circle, Dobson, said the incident happened sometime after 10 p.m. the night before. Easter listed her 1997 Chevy Lumina, and Robertson a 2005 Buick LeSabre. Damage was listed at $100 for each car for a rear right tire.

• Lynn Bowman Wright of Pinnacle reported a stolen chain saw March 17. She reported that the chain saw had been outside at a house on Vale Trail on March 15 and was left unattended overnight. The Stihl MS 290 is valued at $375.

• Tabatha Sumner Casstevens, of Perch Road, Pinnacle, reported a stolen SUV March 17. She said the gray 2011 Chevy Traverse ($10,000) was last known secure just before midnight March 12 and was gone by 1:30 p.m. March 13.

• Circle K on U.S. 601 in Dobson reported a scam March 17. Employee Holly Santono reported being scammed out of $80. Details were not provided on the form.

• Ashleigh Musick, of McMickle School Road, Dobson, reported a break-in March 18. She said between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. someone broke in and stole a 40-inch LG flat-screen TV ($1,500). Also listed as a victim on the TV was Badcock Home Furniture.

• Brandon Jefferson Potts, of Lowgap, reported a vehicle break-in while on Landfill Road, Mount Airy, March 18. He said between midnight and 11 a.m. someone damaged the 2007 Kia Optima ($2,000) and stole a pair of Nike Air Force shoes ($120), miscellaneous clothing ($75), a Bluetooth speaker ($40), silver bracelets ($30) and $15 in cash.