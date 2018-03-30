Hospital mark Doctors’ Day with donation

While doctors across the country will be honored with dinners, gifts or other tokens of appreciation this Doctors’ Day, the doctors at Northern Hospital of Surry County have decided to use the day to help the less fortunate in the community.

National Doctors’ Day is generally observed on March 30.

“It is a time where many doctors around the country are given thank you gifts such as jackets, umbrellas or executive pens,” the hospital said. “Over the years, Northern Hospital has recognized its community of physicians with appreciation dinners or gifts.

“In 2017, the physicians at Northern voted to forgo gifts or dinners and instead wanted to focus on giving back to the community. Recently, the hospital’s Medical Executive Committee of physician leaders voted to make their 2018 donation to Surry Medical Ministries,” the hospital said

“Made up of health care providers, the medical staff at Northern Hospital of Surry County have the health of our entire community at heart,” said Dr. Jason Edsall, chief of staff at Northern and emergency physician at the hospital.

“As such, when the hospital approached the medical staff about a gift for Doctors’ Day, we once again unanimously voted to defer a gift to us in order to help those in our community have better access to the same health care we provide. Surry Medical Ministries has a long history of providing that care, and we hope that our support can prolong their mission.”

“The decision in 2017 to make a donation in honor of Doctors’ Day, instead of gifts, was so well received by our physicians and staff that we decided in favor of it again,” aid Robin Hodgin, interim CEO at Northern. “We are so excited to share this year’s donation with our neighbor and partner, Surry Medical Ministries. Surry Medical Ministries opened its doors 24 years ago, and a few years later the hospital became its resource in helping serve the patients requiring laboratory tests and x-rays.

“Northern Hospital would like to thank all of our local health care providers for their role in caring for the sick, advancing medical knowledge, and promoting good health, including all those who volunteer their time and efforts at the clinic.”

Doctors’ Day observances date back to March 30, 1933. It was started by Eudora Brown Almond of Winder, Georgia. The day marks the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery.

On March 30, 1958, the U.S. House of Representatives adopted a resolution commemorating Doctors’ Day. In 1990, Congress approved legislation that the President signed establishing National Doctors Day.

Northern Hospital Interim CEO Robin Hodgin and Brian Beasley, vice president of Clinical Operations, presented a donation in honor of all Northern Hospital physicians in celebration of Doctors' Day to Linda Collins and the volunteer staff at Surry Medical Ministries during Thursday morning's clinic.