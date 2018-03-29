SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has caught a man long sought for a string of charges:

Junior Raul Garcia was expected to be back in court this week after being picked up March 25 on an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Feb. 5 and 22.

The 28-year-old from White Pine Trail, Elkin, was given a $90,000 secured bond at the time as he is accused of missing several court dates and has been listed in the sheriff’s Most Wanted feature.

In October, he was featured in Most Wanted, listing that he was wanted on charges of felony possession of stolen firearm, breaking/entering, larceny after breaking entering, and injury to personal property.

Last August he was picked up for failure to appear in Forsyth County on charges of driving while license revoked and speeding.

He was arrested April 9 on counts of failure to appear in court and child abuse. An eyewitness told deputies that Garcia’s 6-year-old child was inside his truck when he became angry at the mother and allegedly smashed a truck window, spraying glass fragments on the child.

According to the court docket, he has an April 4 court appearance for charges of child abuse, injury to personal property, two counts of breaking/entering, two counts of larceny after breaking entering, possession of stolen goods, possession of a stolen firearm, obtaining property by false pretense, and larceny by changing a price tag.

In other arrest reports:

• Brian Glenn Snow, 33, of Old Rockford Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest March 22 for failure to appear in court on Feb. 16. The original charge was not listed. He was given a $1,660 cash bond and an April 12 court date.

• Carly Marie Pina, 22, of Wiggins Lane, Dobson, was served a criminal summons March 22 on a charge of driving while license revoked, dated Jan. 18. She was given a March 27 court date.

• Dewey Wayne Carroll, 57, of Lakeview Drive, Dobson, was served a criminal summons March 22 on a charge of assault on a female, dated March 16. He was given an April 18 court date.

• Kenneth Melvin Leonard, 59, of Cana, Virginia, was served an order for arrest March 22 for two counts of failure to appear in court. One was a criminal summons citation dated Oct. 24, and the other was a release order dated Nov. 2. He was given a $25,500 secured bond and court dates of April 17 and 30.

The charges include possession of meth, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Robert Eugene McGee, 25, of Old U.S. 21, State Road, was served an order for arrest March 23 for failure to appear in court March 21 in Wilkes County and on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen goods, both dated from February. He was given two different $1,000 secured bonds and an April 2 court date.

• Joshua Scott Marion, 36, of New Cedar Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant March 24 on a charge of assault on a female, dated March 4. The victim is listed as Michelle Grey Money of the home. He was given no bond and an April 10 court date.

• Cassey Mae Gray, 25, of Hickory Street, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest March 24 for failure to appear in court Feb. 12 on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and an April 9 court date.

• Jason Blain Amos, 55, of Belton Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 24 for failure to appear in court Feb. 16. He was given a 30-day commitment.

He has an April 11 appearance for the charge of assault inflicting serious injury.

• Brittany N. Wright, 26, of Randy Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 26 on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated Nov. 17. She was given a 30-day commitment.

• Terry Joe Adams, 54, of Riverview Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest March 26 for failure to appear in court March 19 on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was given a $500 cash bond and a court date the next day.

• Steve Edward Flinchum Jr., of Carrollwood mobile home park in Cana, Virginia, was served an order for arrest March 27 on a charge of failure to pay fines, dated Nov. 6 in Stokes County. He was given a $365 cash bond and a May 8 court date in Danbury.