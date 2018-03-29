Library puts on a ‘Peep show’

“It’s a ‘Peep Show,’” said assistant librarian Angela Llewellyn.

She directed attention to the 16 art installations on display at the library on Wednesday.

The pieces on view all feature the pastel-colored marshmallow Easter treats known as Peeps, and each is based on a story or book.

Many of the displays have clever names signifying the exhibition’s theme, such as “Little Red Riding Peep,” “Harry Peeper,” “Charlie and the Peep Factory,” ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Peeps,” and “Peeper Rabbit.”

Llewellyn said she is constantly trolling Pinterest and the internet scouting for new activities for the library. The Peeps debuted last year with 13 entries, according to Llewellyn, and this year increased to 16 entries.

“I hope it continues to grow.”

The installation opened Monday and will remain through closing time Friday. Library patrons who visit the exhibition will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite piece of Peep art, and a winner will be announced on Saturday.

“The winner will get a lot of Easter stuff,” said Llewellyn. “It’s not a basket exactly. Some of the things are too big for a basket. Let’s call them Easter goodies.”

“There was no age limit on the competition,” said Llewellyn. “I was hoping we’d get some adults who’d say, ‘I want to do it’ and bring us an entry, but they’re all students, from elementary through high school.”

“I’m so impressed by the detail. I love the creativity. I love the imagination. I love the ingenuity,” said Llewellyn, as she pointed out the Peep version of Harry Potter’s tiny eyeglasses and the Peep tin man covered in aluminum foil. “That’s Hedwig the owl,” she said of a white Peep suspended above Hogwart’s cardboard dining hall, filled with trestle tables made of painted Popsicle sticks and tongue depressors.

“I thought it was a ghost,” Llewellyn said of the white Peep owl. But the maker of the diorama corrected her, though Llewellyn did not divulge the name of the artist. The Peep art is being judged blind. The pieces are numbered with no names visible.

One young artist whose name Llewellyn also did not divulge recycled a science project, taking out the domestic and wild horses it had contained and substituting Peeps in their stead, but only after Llewellyn assured her it would be returned to her to convert back to its original condition for competition in the next level science fair.

Llewellyn urged people to come in to the library and vote for their favorite story or book immortalized as a piece of ‘Peep art’.

Story times at the library have included egg hunts this week in honor of the Easter holiday, and so will the Thursday morning story time at 10:30 a.m. for kids aged 4-5.

There will be a Gumdrop Candy Building workshop on Friday at 4 p.m. open to anybody who wants to come. Participants will use gumdrops, toothpicks and straws to build bridges, towers and other architectural structures.

Shelton Price (age 11), Ginny Price, and Joshua Price (age 3), view the "Peep art" at Mount Airy Public Library on Wednesday. "Peeper Rabbit" is one of 16 entries based on a favorite book or story in the library's 2018 Peep exhibit. This Peep-filled diorama of death and destruction is entitled "War" and features fallen Peeps amid the rubble of horses and coffee filters used as tents. Angela Llewellyn surveys the 2018 display of Peeps dioramas.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MountAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

