Local orchestras give joint concert

Two local music ensembles joined forces for a concert earlier this month at The Andy Griffith Playhouse.

The Mount Airy Ukulele Invasion (MAUI) took the stage first with more than 50 players, playing to a nearly full house.

Next, The Granite City Rock Orchestra (GRO) took the stage and played two songs with MAUI. The MAUI players filled the aisles and front apron area of the playhouse, creating a literal “Surround Sound” for the audience.

GRO then rocked the night away.

These two very diverse group classes are orchestrated and directed by local musician George Smith. Classes are held at Olde Mill Music on Main Street.

MAUI is a ukulele class open to beginner to advanced players. And Granite City Rock Orchestra has a range of instrumentalists and vocalists, guitar, bass, sax, cello, drums, keys, organ. Any instrument is welcomed in GRO.

Contact George Smith at 336-648-0136 for more information about either group.

James Caudill plays his ukelele with M.A.U.I., the Mount Airy Ukulele Invasion. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_031118_1550.jpg James Caudill plays his ukelele with M.A.U.I., the Mount Airy Ukulele Invasion. Submitted photos | Lori Walters More than 50 members of The Mount Airy Ukulele Invasion entertained on the Andy Griffith Playhouse stage on March 11. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_031118_1523.jpg More than 50 members of The Mount Airy Ukulele Invasion entertained on the Andy Griffith Playhouse stage on March 11. Submitted photos | Lori Walters David Crawford concentrates on the music. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_031118_1571David.jpg David Crawford concentrates on the music. Submitted photos | Lori Walters M.A.U.I. members took their ukuleles to the aisles of the Andy Griffith Playhouse to join the GRO members who had taken over the stage. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_031118_1650.jpg M.A.U.I. members took their ukuleles to the aisles of the Andy Griffith Playhouse to join the GRO members who had taken over the stage. Submitted photos | Lori Walters More than 20 members of GRO (Granite City Rock Orchestra) entertained on the Andy Griffith Playhouse stage on March 11. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_031118_1701.jpg More than 20 members of GRO (Granite City Rock Orchestra) entertained on the Andy Griffith Playhouse stage on March 11. Submitted photos | Lori Walters Frederick Kish plays the stand-up bass with GRO. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_031118_1716.jpg Frederick Kish plays the stand-up bass with GRO. Submitted photos | Lori Walters George Smith, director of both MAUI and GRO, speaks to the audience. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_031118_1525.jpg George Smith, director of both MAUI and GRO, speaks to the audience. Submitted photos | Lori Walters

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.