Mount Airy Police Reports

• A man who had overdosed was arrested Sunday on outstanding warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of stolen goods, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Charles Bennett Collins, 53, of 423 Granite St., had suffered the accidental overdose at his home.

Once medically cleared, Collins was taken into custody on the warrants, with the one relating to the firearm violation issued in the city on March 21. The warrant for possession of stolen property had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Saturday, with no other details listed. Collins was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an April 19 appearance in District Court.

• A second-degree trespassing violation was issued against Travis Corey Broughton, 33, of 1575 Old U.S. 601, on Sunday, when he was encountered at Mayberry Mall after having been banned from the premises. Broughton’s court date is May 14.

• James Franklin Upchurch, 64, of 71 Meadowview Drive, Fancy Gap, Virginia, was arrested Friday as a fugitive from justice after a traffic stop on South South Street near Franklin Street and subsequent check of a national crime database revealed that he was wanted on an unspecified matter in Carroll County. Upchurch was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond pending a court appearance on Monday of this week.

• Brittany Nicole Wright, 26, of 118 Randy Lane, was arrested last Thursday on a charge of defrauding a drug/Alcohol Law Enforcement test and held in the Surry County Jail under an $11,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in District Court on April 18.

• Providing a false name to authorities — twice — helped land a Sparta woman in jail on March 21 after an incident at Walmart. Jackie Lee Paz Santiago, 50, who was the subject of a larceny investigation at the store, gave her name as “Jessica Velasquez” to a police officer and when taken before a magistrate, identified herself as “Dalores Musick.”

This led to Santiago being charged with two counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer and she also is facing a larceny violation as a result of the Walmart incident involving the theft of unspecified property for which restitution is owed. The woman was confined in the county jail under a $2,500 secured bond and is to be in District Court on May 10.

• Two people are facing larceny offenses for allegedly taking merchandise valued at $121 from Walmart on March 19, Harold Lee Allison, 48, of 372 Gravely St., and Angela Yvette Daniels, 51, of 747 Pine Ridge Road. It included three shirts, three pairs of pants, a picture frame and five DVDs, which were recovered. The case is set for the May 16 District Court session.

• Thomas Clinton Payne Jr., 27, of 219 W. Lebanon St., was charged with possession of heroin on March 19 after what police records term a “spurious vehicle investigation” at McDonald’s on North Andy Griffith Parkway. Payne was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on June 25.

• A larceny violation was filed against Rex Edwards Smith, 51, of 177 Carter St., on March 19, stemming from the theft of power tools valued at $195 from Walmart on March 15. A May 10 court date was set for Smith.