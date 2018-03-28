Mayflower lot to become a car wash

Bulldozers have been busy on an Andy Griffith Highway property, and the results will benefit area residents.

The former location of Family House Restaurant has been razed and will be the new home of Rivers Edge Express Car Wash. The property was also known as the home of Mayflower Restaurant for decades.

A state-of-the-art, three-minute express tunnel wash will feature multiple options including free vacuuming with a purchase. Customers will pay with a credit card or cash at the automated kiosk and drive through the three-minute wash while staying in the car.

Fast Pass options will be offered for one monthly payment and unlimited washes. The window sticker with chip will allow for drive-through service without rolling down the window.

“I am excited to bring the leading technology and equipment in the car wash industry to Mount Airy,” said Rick Vaughn, owner of the local Rivers Edge Express Car Wash. “A vehicle is a substantial investment, and it must be serviced and maintained to maximize resale value. A clean vehicle simply just looks good.”

Vaughn is seeking to hire a manager to drive daily car wash operations which will include developing and managing high-functioning service teams to build and foster strong customer relations.

“It is not a ‘desk person’ but someone who likes being on their feet, interacting with people and clearly enjoys the outdoor environment year round,” Vaughn said. “We will provide training, and managers will share in upside profitability based on increased revenues and controlling expenses. Our goal is to be open before Fall 2018.”

Rick Vaughn is a real estate/business entrepreneur in Mount Airy.