SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Janet Cockerham Justice, 18, of Mount Herman Church Road, Elkin, was served criminal summonses March 20 for second-degree trespassing (dated Oct. 26) and harassing phone calls and communicating threats (both dated Jan. 8). She was given an April 20 court date.

• Shayne Dakota White, of Cain Hill Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest March 20 for failure to appear in court March 15 on a charge of having a fictitious or altered registration/tag. He was given a $300 secured bond and an April 3 court date.

He also has an April 20 court date for charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired), driving with no registration, no insurance, no inspection, and an expired tag.

He has a May 7 court appearance for additional charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired) and having a fictitious or altered registration/tag.

• Alvin Junior Hunter, 65, of Winston-Salem, was served an order for arrest March 20 for failure to appear in court March 15. He was given a $1,000 secured bond.

According to court dockets, Hunter has four upcoming dates in Surry County and one in Montgomery.

The Montgomery date is April 19 for charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired), brake light citation and a child seat belt citation.

In Surry County, on April 4 the charges are larceny and possession of stolen goods. On April 11 the charges are injury to personal property, and driving while license revoked (not impaired).

On May 2 he again faces charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods. May 14 has misdemeanor larceny.

• Megan Brooke Cox, 26, of Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 21 for failure to pay child support, dated Aug. 28. She was detained for a 30-day commitment.

• Shannon Renee Hamm, 36, of Brooklyn Avenue, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 21 for failure to appear in court March 5. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and an April 16 court date.

The charges that date are driving while impaired, having an open container in the vehicle, failure to stop for a red light, 30-day revocation of her driver’s license, larceny of a vehicle and having a fictitious or altered registration/tag.

She also has an April 13 date for the charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Travis William Barker, 32, of Barker Hollow Lane, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest March 21 for failure to appear in court March 2 on two counts of probation violations. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an April 30 court date.

• Billy Spencer Freeman, 34, of McCrary Park Lane, was served a warrant March 21 for obtaining property by false pretense, dated the day before. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and an April 30 court date.

• Michael James Johnson, 37, of Gilley Road, Pilot Mountain, was served a warrant March 23 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. The victim is listed as Hazel Worrell, of the same address. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.

• Britnie Alexandrea Baker, 24, of Seapark Trail, Dobson, was served a criminal summons March 24 for larceny, dated Dec. 28. No bond was listed; she was given a May 3 court date.