Sheriff’s Office makes State Road drug busts

STATE ROAD — Five people were arrested in two locations in State Road recently as part of the county’s war on drugs.

Working with the Mount Airy Police Department, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at two houses Friday.

Starting in the early morning hours, tactical officers served the search warrant at 1379 Old U.S. 21. They seized “small user amounts of methamphetamine, Suboxone and drug paraphernalia,” according to Chief Deputy Lauren Osborne.

Suboxone is a brand name of buprenorphine, an opioid pain medication.

That raid led to the arrests of four people.

“After officers cleared Old U.S. 21, they traveled to 116 Loudoun Lane, State Road, where a search warrant was served based on probable cause developed from complaints in a separate investigation,” said Osborne.

Officers seized small amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Also located were marijuana seeds and a rifle.

Here are the four people arrested based off the first search.

James Daniel Billings, 36, of 1379 Old Hwy 21, State Road, received a $5,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count felony possession with intent to sell and deliver meth;

• One count possession of meth;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christy Kay Conley, 35, of 218 McKinley Trail, State Road, received a $7,500 bond after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony possession of meth;

• One count of felony possession of Schedule III drug Suboxone;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Swanson Southard, 29, of 2314 US Hwy 21, Thurmond, received a $5,000 bond after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony possession of meth;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Lee Pinnix, 27, of 3224 Lone Hickory Road, Yadkinville, received a $7,500 bond after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony possession of meth;

• One count of felony possession of Schedule III drug Suboxone;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the second location, one man was arrested.

William Barlette Mathis, 40, of 116 Loudoun Lane, State Road, received a $7,500 bond after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count of possession of marijuana;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia;

• One outstanding warrant for arrest from Wilkes County for possession of a stolen firearm.

Billings https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Billings.jpg Billings Conley https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Conley.jpg Conley Southard https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Southard.jpg Southard Pinnix https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Pinnix.jpg Pinnix Mathis https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Mathis.jpg Mathis

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.