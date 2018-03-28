Meth bust earns $3.2 million bond

DOBSON — A Dobson woman has received a $3.2 million bond and her boyfriend a $2 million bond after a recent drug raid.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t sure if that was a record for highest local bond, but it is at least the largest in the past few years.

The Sheriff’s Office tactical team led a raid at 158 Gatehouse Lane, in the Jenkinstown community south of Dobson.

The resident, Olivia Ramirez-Hernandez, 49, is being charged with the following:

• Eight counts of felony trafficking meth;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Clemente, 38, of neighboring 182 Gatehouse Lane, is charged with the following:

• Two counts of felony trafficking meth;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• Two counts to felony conspire to traffic meth;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Last week, Sheriff Jimmy Combs spoke about his crackdown on drugs since taking over the department in April 2017.

He said that working with other law enforcement agencies has helped his office issue “428 charges on individuals for the illegal sale, distribution and possession of various narcotics.”

These raids had led to 1,975 grams of meth being seized.

The bust held Thursday uncovered a whopping 599 grams (more than a pound) all by itself. This would have a street value of about $60,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers also found a small amount of cocaine, with a street value of about $613, and three weapons: a rifle and two handguns.

“In the battle against drug traffickers, we are blessed to have the partnerships with Chief Shawn Myers of the Dobson Police Department and Chief Dale Watson of the Mount Airy Police Department,” said the sheriff. “These partnerships are essential when dealing with limited resources and personnel.”

The State Bureau of Investigation also has been instrumental in gathering intel over the past year.

Ramirez-Hernandez also was arrested last July on a drug raid at the same house, one of the reasons her new bond is so high.

At the time, the sheriff said that officers made a routine traffic stop that led to drug charges and probable cause to get a search warrant for her home.

Officers searched the house and found evidence of alleged drug activity, Combs said in July. Collected in the search were 11 grams of cocaine and 4 grams of meth.

According to the court docket, she has an April 9 court appearance for those prior charges of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver coke, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

In July 2016 she was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon.

Clemente has an April 25 first appearance for his charges.

This clump of crystal meth weighs in at 599 grams, or more than a full pound, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office that confiscated the drug. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_0266.jpg This clump of crystal meth weighs in at 599 grams, or more than a full pound, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office that confiscated the drug. Sheriff’s Office Hernandez https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Hernandez.jpg Hernandez Sheriff’s Office Clemente https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Clemente.jpg Clemente Sheriff’s Office