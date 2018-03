The upcoming Easter holiday period has prompted changes in garbage collection schedules in Mount Airy for the end of this week.

That will include Friday’s residential route being collected instead on Thursday, curbside only.

Friday’s recycling route also will be run on Thursday.

The same goes for the Friday commercial trash route and industrial roll-off route, which will both be covered one day early.

City offices are scheduled to be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday and reopen Monday.