Students take in Spanish dance show

Students taking Spanish at North Surry took a field trip recently, attending the show “ Latin American ​Rhythms,” performed by the Hispanic Flamenco Ballet Company.

Traveling to the Newton-Conover Auditorium in Newton, the show was a journey through many Spanish-speaking countries that they have been learning about in class. Traditional music was performed by professional artists from those countries. The dancers wore colorful, authentic costumes from their countries, as well.

Dances that students were exposed to were the Colombian Cumbia, Mexican Tapatio, la Marinera from Peru and the Bachata and Merengue from the Dominican Republic. The dancers performed a Tango and the Chacarera, both being from Argentina.

During this dance, performers were dressed in the traditional Gaucho attire. Students also enjoyed getting to see the Samba performed live. They had learned previously about the Carnaval holiday and festivities in Brazil.

“Perhaps, the favorite of the students was the Salsa that originates in Cali, Colombia. The speed that these dancers showed is incredible,” the school said in a statement about the field trip.

”At the end of the performance a few students were invited to take part in the show. Hannah Moxley and Michaela Stone were the brave souls that got to perform on stage,” the school said.

After the show, students were able to dine in a traditional Mexican restaurant in Stateville.