Talk to focus on life, legacy of Stuart

The History Around Us, sponsored by the Reynolds Homestead and the Patrick County Historical Society in Critz, Virginia, will hold its bi-monthly program on Wednesday, April 4, at noon at the Homestead.

Thomas Bishop, a well-known local speaker and researcher, will talk about the life and legacy of J.E.B. Stuart. Confederate General James Ewell Brown (“Jeb”) Stuart, of whom the county seat town of Stuart is named, was born and raised in southern Patrick County.

Previous topics of discussion of History Around Us programs have focused on his birthplace, Laurel Hill. Bishop will discuss details of the general’s growing up years and his Letcher family connection, his college and military history, family life, and his death in battle at Yellow Tavern during the Civil War.

Bishop will also speak of the preservation of this history and use of websites in making the educational information available to the public. The event is free and guests are encouraged to bring a bag lunch and enjoy the program.

Drinks are provided. Immediately following the program is the monthly volunteer meeting for those who do or who are interested in helping the Reynolds Homestead fulfill its mission in the community.