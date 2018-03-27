Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy woman is facing three charges as a result of an incident last Wednesday at Walmart, according to city police department reports. Casey Nichole Poindexter, 23, of 160 Lori Lane, is accused of larceny, possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespassing, a violation resulting from allegedly going onto premises after having been banned.

Poindexter allegedly took a color kit, toothbrush refills, Venus razors and Dove soap with a total value of $74, with the property listed as recovered. The case is set for the June 6 session of Surry District Court.

• Andrew Bailey Staples, 32, of 240 Starlite Road, No. 108, was served Wednesday with a criminal summons for a charge of injury to personal property, which had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on March 15 with Dennis France of Pinnacle listed as the complainant. Staples’ court date is May 4.

• Grady Jacob Mitchell, 74, of 194 Jyro Farm Road, Dobson, was served on March 20 in the city with criminal summonses for charges of assault and battery and communicating threats, filed on March 9 with Timmy Joe Miller of Salem Fork Road, Elkin, as the complainant. Mitchell is scheduled to appear in District Court on April 13.

• A concealment of merchandise charge was issued on March 20 at Lowes Foods against Joshua Michael Walton, 31, of Lexington, involving a family pack of pork chops and sharp cheese with a total value of $17, which were recovered. The case is set for the May 2 District Court session, and Walton has been banned from the store.

• The theft of property valued at $330, including a mattress in a zip-up bag and diesel cleaner, occurred on March 17, when it was taken from a trailer left in a parking lot in the 800 block of South Main Street at the residence of Michael Franklin Carpenter. He is listed as a victim of the crime along with Lisa Marie Swetcoff of Ararat Highway in Ararat, Virginia.

• The theft of a wallet owned by Eliza Marion Cheshire of Edgewood Place, possibly by a known suspect, was discovered on March 17 at her residence. The black-leather wallet contained State Employees Credit Union debit and credit cards, a Social Security card, a driver’s license and other cards.