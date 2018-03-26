Spring snow brings damage, power outages

The wet spring snow falling Saturday evening left thousands without electricity with city crews scrambling to clean up dozens of trees fallen onto roadways.

Still, the weather was not sufficient to deter 300 intrepid theater-goers from an opening-night premiere at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

Accidents and power outages

“There were 60 wrecks reported throughout the storm,” said John Shelton, Surry Emergency Services director. “There were a few minor injuries, but nothing serious.”

“Eighty trees were reported down in the county,” said Shelton. “A lot of power lines were down. Such a heavy snowfall of wet snow broke a lot of limbs, especially Bradford pears.”

Duke Energy spokesman Jimmy Flythe said,

“Saturday afternoon through Sunday night we had 169 sustained outage events that affected 7,900 customers (in Surry County),” said Jimmy Flythe, Duke Energy director of community relations. “The damage was due primarily to trees and limbs falling on power lines due to the heavy wet snow.”

Flythe stated that Duke Energy had brought in help from other areas, with some coming from Charlotte. On Monday, Flythe said power had been returned to everyone whose outage was storm-related.

“We did have some outages,” said Adam Martin, public relations manager for Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation. “At its peak, we had 280 members without power due to 36 different outages. The outages were scattered out, but mostly in the Slate Mountain area, Pine Ridge and Francisco.” Martin said everyone’s power was back on by late Sunday evening.

Mount Airy public works director Jeff Boyles said his department cleared trees which had fallen across streets from 30 different locations around the city. “We worked most of the morning Sunday,” he said.

Bradford pear dilemma

While working to pick up fallen branches from the Bradford pear trees lining South Main Street near City Hall on Monday morning, Richard Sink pointed to the truck clearing the debris which he identified as a “knuckle boom” and said, “That’s the best purchase the city ever made.” Sink said the boom truck could pick up 8,000 pounds at a time if it could get hold of it, noting that was much more than he could lift.

Michella Huff, city grounds and maintenance supervisor, said of the damaged trees, “They were in full bloom. The snow and ice were too much for them. They’re susceptible to damage and can’t sustain much.”

“They’re in an embarrassing shape,” said Huff, after the damaged parts of the trees were cleared away. “But that’s where we are.”

Huff said she had budgeted for funds to remove and replace the trees, but it didn’t make the final cut of the budget. “But I spoke to my boss today,” she said. “The time has come.”

Huff plans to replace the nine trees at the City Hall location with Savannah Holly tress, which she said are evergreens that are pyramidal in shape and are heavy with red berries. “They’re beautiful, strong, sturdy trees that grow to 30 feet tall at maturity, but it takes 40 years.”

Andy Gillespie, with Blue Ridge Tree Service, Inc., was also busy on Monday dealing with damaged Bradford pears, including a large one in front of Northern Hospital on Rockford Street.

“They’re beautiful trees as long as they don’t get too big,” said Gillespie. “They have a normal life span of 20-25 years. They grow too fast and reach maturity way too soon. The branches are weakly attached to the trunk, and they get brittle. They need to be selectively pruned.”

Gillespie defined ‘selective pruning” as opening up the tree so the wind could blow through it and not catch it like a sail, ripping it loose.

“As long as you don’t have something under the tree that you value more than the tree, you’re all right,” said Gillespie.

He cautioned clients with mature Bradford pears near their house or carport, “You can’t drive the tree, and you can’t live in the tree.”

Jennie Parks, of Meadowlark Road, made a preemptive strike on Friday and cut down two Bradford pear trees before the storm came after seeing four of the trees fall on her street after the last snowfall.

“They would have hit the house,” she said, while cleanup was still being done from her neighbors trees.

Snowy night at the theater

“Everybody got home safely,” Tanya Jones said of the 300 people who ventured out to the Andy Griffith Playhouse Saturday evening for the opening night of “In the Shadow of the Mountain,” a new musical by Mount Airy playwright John Adams. “I am not aware of any mishap that came as a result of being here.”

“A few of the staff left cars here and returned on Sunday to find them covered with branches,” said the director of the Surry Arts Council. “We certainly were not expecting that kind of weather Saturday evening. Everyone was fine getting here. The surprise was getting out.”

“We’re always concerned with safety,” said Jones. “I have canceled things before.” Jones added that despite the deteriorating weather conditions, everyone was thrilled with the show. “People seemed to be more in ‘adventure mode’ than anything else.”

On Monday, Jones and her staff were attempting to get in touch with the few ticket-holders who had elected not to venture out Saturday night and offer them a chance to attend Monday evening’s final performance of the play’s run.

“I want to accommodate those folks. I think we can do that.”

“John Adams’ premiere was certainly memorable,” she concluded.

A city knuckle boom truck picks up debris and fallen branches from the Bradford pear trees that line S. Main St. near City Hall on Monday morning.

This Bradford pear tree between the parking lot of Northern Hospital of Surry and Rockford Street sustained a hit from the weekend's wet snow.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

