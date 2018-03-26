Dobson crash claims two lives

DOBSON — A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Zephyr Road and Willow Oak Lane on Friday night resulted in the deaths of two people, according to authorities.

Dustin Claude Rhodes, age 24, of Yale Street, North Wilkesboro, was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:17 p.m., according to John Shelton, Surry County medical examiner and emergency services director.

Barry Lawrence Lowe, age 55, of McMickel School Road, Dobson, was transported from the scene, about half a mile east of Interstate 77, to Wake Forest Baptist Medial Center in Winston-Salem where he perished at 7:42 p.m.

Both men died as a result of blunt-force trauma caused by the frontal impact of the head-on collision — despite wearing seat belts, according to Sergeant Mike Smith, N.C. Highway Patrol.

No one else was involved in the crash.

“Both cars were single-occupant,” said Sergeant Smith.

“Rhodes was identified at fault,” said Smith. “His vehicle was left of the center line.”

“There was no alcohol or drug use involved in the accident,” said Smith. “There were no other contributing factors. It was clear with decent daylight.”

Authorities did not release information on whether the vehicles had other safety features, such as air bags, nor if any such safety features worked correctly.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

