Dobson students hold Hats for Hunter Day

Dobson Elementary students gather first thing in the morning sporting Hats for Hunter.


Second grade students Noah Cambell, Tatum Settle, Jacob Childress and Riley Easter gather to show support for Hunter Brown.


Students and staff at Dobson Elementary School recently had a Hats for Hunter Day to raise funds for Hunter Brown. Hunter is an eighth grader at Central Wilkes Middle School who was hit by a tour bus while on a class trip to Washington, D.C. The students and staff raised $553 for Hunter’s family.

Dobson Elementary students gather first thing in the morning sporting Hats for Hunter.
Second grade students Noah Cambell, Tatum Settle, Jacob Childress and Riley Easter gather to show support for Hunter Brown.
