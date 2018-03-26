SCC to host annual Eggstravaganza

The Surry Community College Student Government Association is making plans for the annual Eggstravaganza to be held on Thursday, March 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

The egg hunt and organized games for children will take place outside near the Betty Kay Vaughn Clock Tower. The event is free, and the public is welcome.

Activities by the student government association students will include a variety of games and prizes. In addition to the egg hunt and games, there will also be a DJ and bounce house. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: 0-5 years; 6-10 years; and 11 and up.

All of the eggs will contain a prize, but there will be three lucky golden eggs that contain a special prize. Peter Cottontail will also be available for hugs and photos.

For more information, contact Kasey Martin (336) 386-3468 or martinkr@surry.edu.