Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Johnny William Taylor, 47, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possess schedule II controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.

• Timothy Scott Elledge, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony obtain controlled substance by forgery/fraud.

• William Shane East, 34, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired level two and driving while license revoked.

• Shannon Lynn Lovette, age 44, white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony sell heroin and two counts felony conspire to sell and deliver heroin.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Haley Shyanne Chatman, a white female, 19, who is wanted on charges of possession methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession drug paraphernalia, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle;

• Lloyd Moses Baker Jr., a white male, 68, who is wanted on charges of sell/deliver oxycodone, maintain a vehicle used for keeping/selling oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brittany Amanda Branson, a white female, 28, who is wanted on a charge of felony embezzlement.

• Curtis Gray Porter, a black male, 54, who is wanted on a charge of failing to report change of address as a registered sex offender.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.