In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Betty Gordon to Taylor Coalson, 30,020 Square Feet PB 33 20 PB 3 113 in Mount Airy, $76

• William and Susan McBride to Timothy and Merri Almond, 3.661 acres in Elkin, $118

• Kathy Welch to Joshua Freeman, Lots 15-17 East Ridge Estates Subdivision PB 11 142 in South Westfield, $20

• Mark and Christy Anderson to Jeffery and Darlene Casstevens, Lots 2-8 River View Heights PB 1 190 in Elkin, $110

• Jane Sawyers to Bobbie and Jose Martinez, 0.9456 acres in Mount Airy, $116

• Steven and Megan Bentley to Matthew Thomas, 0.475 acres lots 8 & 9 W. I. Pell Subdivision PB 4 29 in Mount Airy, $297

• The Brackins Family Trust to Donald and Gloria Mack, 2.05 acres, $94

• Sharrell and Angel Coalson to Billy and Alison York, Tract in Mount Airy, $40

• Brian and Ingram Johnson to Stephen Hiatt, 10.50 acres in Mount Airy, $123

• Teresa Lowe to John Thompson, Lot 8 Block A Fancy Acres Development PB 6 163 in Mount Airy, $266

• Tommy Potts to Kenneth McGee, 14.59 Acres in Westfield, $116

• Blaine Montgomery to Joshua Cox, Lot 21 Section 4 Oakwood Estates PB 6 131 in Stewarts Creek, $179

• Jacob Phillips to Nellie Reeves, 8/10 Acres in Pilot Mountain, $50

• Edward and Myriam Reynolds to Surry Telephone Membership Corporation, 7,550 Square Feet in Stewarts Creek, $5

• Triple J Farm of Pilot Mountain LLC to Kenneth McGee, 4.6833 acres in South Westfield, $15

• Robert Bowman to John and Jana Elliott, Tract 1 18.09 acres & Tract 2 1.165 acres, $180

• CFA Properties LLC to Andrew and Anne Garner 1.204 acres in Elkin, $31

• Gregory and Kimberly Cheek to James Welch, 0.256 acres PB 3 21 in Mount Airy, $165

• Teresita Coalson to Judy Middleton, 15.35 acres Pernie Maxie Marsh Coalson estate PB 23 12 in Westfield, $40

• Mitchell Dalton to Monty Puckett, 2 Acres, $120

• Faith Tabernacle Emmanuel Pentecostal Church to Teresa and John Davis, Lots 9-11 & 47 Franklin Heights PB 1 71 in Mount Airy, $138

• John and Jennifer Hall to Timothy and Elisabeth Small 9.001 Acres PB 34 182 in Elkin, $225

• State Employees Credit Union to Secu*re Inc. 3 tracts in Mount Airy, $148

• Randy Vaughn rentals to Harry and Jean Dean, Lots 54-59 Block A J.B. Haynes Subdivision PB 4 81 in Mount Airy, $440

• Ronald and Mamie Sutphin to Christopher and Eva Dalton, Lots 1 & 2 Millseat Section 1 PB 14 54 in Eldora, $436

• Lawrence and Anne Sweet to Christian Krobisch, 66.542 acres PB 17 61, $580

• Tilda Bennett to Dorothy Burke, 2.11 acres in Pilot Mountain, $366

• Kevin and Amy Dawson to Derek Hicks, 4.071 acres in Dobson, $292