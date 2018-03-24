Hundreds weather snow to hunt eggs

Some things just have a way of defying the weather, and the Mount Airy Easter egg hunt proved Saturday that it is one of them.

Despite light snow filling the air and temperatures hovering around the 40-degree mark at its 10 a.m. start time, hundreds of people descended on Westwood Park for the fifth-annual event hosted by Mount Airy Parks and Recreation.

Such gatherings usually conjure up images of children carrying baskets while running through green grass on a warm spring day framed by a blue sky.

The grass was there all right, on the park ballfields that accommodated the hunt, but not much else that was representative of the season at hand — as city Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis acknowledged to the crowd via loudspeaker.

“Thank you for coming out in the snowy winter weather — it’s supposed to be spring,” Lewis told the gathering.

Though it didn’t exactly include chamber-of-commerce conditions, Saturday morning’s climactic offering wasn’t as bad as it could have been in the view of Fonda Branch, family services supervisor for Mount Airy Parks and Recreation

“Actually, the snow coming down is probably better than rain coming down — when it’s wet,” Branch said.

“We’re fortunate Mother Nature looked out for us,” Lewis said in agreeing that the weather was relatively agreeable overall. And the snow even provided a colorful element to the occasion.

In case of super-severe conditions, organizers had a Plan B in place for a drive-through service to give out the Easter eggs.

After evaluating the situation early Saturday morning, the decision was made to go ahead with the regular hunt. About 10 people arrived about 7:45 a.m. to begin hiding 7,500 plastic eggs containing candy and toys on the ballfields and elsewhere around the park grounds.

That number included the park and rec staff and personnel of Carport Central of Mount Airy, which sponsored the Easter egg hunt.

Public responds

Attendance was “a little bit down” from the 500 people typically attending the event, Lewis said, but was still believed to number in the hundreds.

And one got the impression Saturday that short of a blizzard, many folks were going to turn out for the Easter egg hunt regardless.

That was true of Linda Morton, a Mount Airy resident who was attending for the first time with daughters Angel Adame, 11, and Kaylin Adame, 9, who were active participants, and Sarah, 1, being held in her mom’s arms.

“Just to hunt some eggs and have some fun,” was Morton’s motivation for coming out on the cold and snowy morning.

The hunt was staged in three segments, one for “Little Bunnies” including younger children up to age 3; a “Running Rabbits” hunt for those ages 4-6,; and a “Top Hoppers” level for kids 7 and older. Each hunt was scheduled 20 minutes apart.

Kids, with parents and grandparents accompanying them, waited anxiously along an orange tape for the command to begin the respective excursions, before making a mad dash to collect eggs.

“Candy” was the main attraction for Angel Adame during the escapade, she admitted.

Along with amassing the regular eggs, hunters sought a golden egg that had been concealed for each segment which was good for a special Easter basket prize.

“We’re really excited to be here, and you can put that as ‘egg-cited’ for this fun event,” Branch said.

A crowd awaits the start of a "Running Rabbits” Easter egg hunt, for kids ages 4-6, Saturday at Westwood Park, one of three held for different age groups. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Hunt-this-1-1.jpg A crowd awaits the start of a "Running Rabbits” Easter egg hunt, for kids ages 4-6, Saturday at Westwood Park, one of three held for different age groups. A cluster of children, and one mom, anxiously gather plastic eggs. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Hunt-this-2.jpg A cluster of children, and one mom, anxiously gather plastic eggs. Judy Burton shows off her dance moves along with the Easter Bunny to music provided by a DJ. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Hunt-this-3.jpg Judy Burton shows off her dance moves along with the Easter Bunny to music provided by a DJ. Emily McKinney, left, and MacKenzie Pell, both 4-year-olds from Siloam, display one of the coveted golden eggs found during Saturday’s hunt. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Hunt-this-4.jpg Emily McKinney, left, and MacKenzie Pell, both 4-year-olds from Siloam, display one of the coveted golden eggs found during Saturday’s hunt. Kids, and some parents, scamper across an infield at Westwood Park toward the eggs. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Hunt-this-5.jpg Kids, and some parents, scamper across an infield at Westwood Park toward the eggs. Enthusiasm is high for participants at the start of the “Little Bunnies” hunt for children up to age 3. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Hunt-this-6.jpg Enthusiasm is high for participants at the start of the “Little Bunnies” hunt for children up to age 3.

Fun hatches at fifth-annual event

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.