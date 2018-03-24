City cleanup campaign starts Monday

For Mount Airy residents wanting to get rid of an old refrigerator that no longer works or maybe a couch which has outlived its usefulness, a solution is on the way.

It will come in the form of the city’s annual spring cleanup to begin Monday, offering local residents the opportunity to discard such unwanted items at their homes during a two-week period.

In the past, sanitation crews have picked up materials ranging from car tires to exercise equipment and old riding mowers along with much in between — even including an upright piano — and are now poised to do the same.

The cleanup will occur next week and also the week of April 2-6. Extra items should be placed at the curb beside trash carts on the regular collection day for each location.

Officials stress that the service is strictly for city residential locations.

For the two-week period only, crews will pick up, in addition to regular trash collections, these extra items they normally do not accept:

• Appliances;

• Tires (with or without rims);

• Building materials (generated by homeowners);

• Carpet (any size);

• Large furniture items;

• Bicycles/tricycles;

• Loose leaves (normally picked up only from Oct. 1-Dec. 31);

• Limbs exceeding 3 inches in diameter (which must be separated from smaller-diameter brush);

• Old gas grills (without cylinders).

Over the years, the residential spring cleanup also has included oddities occupying a class of their own, such as a cast-iron bathtub/sink, propane tanks, truck chassis, auto fuel tanks, hammocks with metal frames, oil furnaces and more.

Because of environmental regulations, city personnel may not collect paint, pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemicals. However, Surry County holds an annual event at Veterans Memorial Park (typically in the fall) when such substances can be disposed of by the public.

Questions about the service may be directed to the city public works unit at 786-3580.

Last year’s ‘take’

In 2017, the two-week residential spring cleanup resulted in 37 tons of brush being collected along with nearly 22 tons of leaves, according a breakdown provided by city Sanitation Supervisor Russell Jarrell.

Crews also picked up 272 tires, with 37 including rims; 96 mattresses; 88 television sets/computers; 26 pieces of upholstered furniture; 16 appliances; one mower; and other miscellaneous items.

Public Works Director Jeff Boyles has said that while such collections mean additional work for sanitation personnel during the two-week campaign, the city is happy to provide the service for the community.

Unusual items not normally picked up by Mount Airy sanitation crews, such as this discarded living furniture spotted along Mountain View Road, will be collected during a special two-week campaign. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Pick-up-this.jpg Unusual items not normally picked up by Mount Airy sanitation crews, such as this discarded living furniture spotted along Mountain View Road, will be collected during a special two-week campaign.

Crews to collect unusual items

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

