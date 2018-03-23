Mayberry Food Truck Fest returns

If it’s March, and it’s cold and rainy, and possibly snowy, then it’s time for the semi-annual Mayberry Food Truck Fest.

At the event’s inaugural edition, at this time last year, it rained the entire time, according to Main Street coordinator Lizzie Morrison, but the festival drew 15,000 people and most of the vendors sold out.

The forecast for Sunday is not much better, coming one day after snow is expected Saturday, but Morrison is not worried.

“Last year, people literally danced in the rain, so a little few snow flurries aren’t going to stop us,” she said.

“This is the first chance for people to gather outside in the heart of the community again. People want to get outside and see familiar faces again after being cooped up all winter. We’ve all got spring fever, even if it doesn’t quite feel like spring yet,” said Morrison.

“Besides, we’re hoping for some sun on Sunday,” Morrison added. “And we don’t think the roads are going to be a problem.”

Due to the success of the first two editions of the festival, Morrison said it will be considerably expanded Sunday.

The festival will run along Main Street all the way from Independence Boulevard to Pine Street, with 52 food and beverage vendors. Previously, the festival only used about half of that space with about half the number of vendors (26 in March 2017 and 28 in October 2017).

“With the crowds we’ve had, some of the lines could be up to two hours,” said Morrison. The additional vendors should take care of that, and spreading it out should help disperse the crowds, said Morrison.

With the large numbers of vendors present, Morrison suggests some pre-festival reconnaissance. “I’m a planner,” she said. “I already know who I want to check out.”

A list of vendors and information about their menus can be found at MountAiryDowntown.org and on Downtown Mount Airy’s Facebook page under the event “Mayberry Food Truck Fest.”

“There will be a lot of cuisines not typically found in Mount Airy,” Morrison said.

There is no admission charge for the event, but in order to purchase alcohol, it is necessary to purchase a wristband and a cup for $5 (ID check required). After that, festival-goers need only purchase whatever food and drink captures their fancy.

Mayberry Food Truck Fest is Sunday, March 25, from noon until 6 p.m. on Main Street from Independence Boulevard to Pine Street, rain, shine or snow. No admission charge. Food and beverage is available for purchase from 52 vendors. A wristband and cup will be required for the purchase of alcohol and may be purchased for $5 (ID required).

