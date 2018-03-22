Nester Hosiery announces promotion, new sock line

A Mount Airy company credited with helping to keep the local sock industry alive with “21st-century” innovations has announced a leadership change.

It involves Jason Nester being promoted to vice president of sales.

Nester joined the family business in 2005 as a sales associate. In 2014, he was promoted to director of key accounts handling the company’s private-label business. As vice president of sales, Nester will continue to manage existing customers while also overseeing demand planning for the company.

“In the thirteen years Jason has been with Nester Hosiery, he has managed various facets of our business, and the skills and experience he has acquired have positioned him well for this leadership role,” company CEO Kelly Nester said in a statement.

As other area sock-makers outsourced production, Nester Hosiery has maintained a strong presence in the Mount Airy manufacturing community while also building an industry reputation as the world’s most technologically advanced outdoor sock producer.

Its product line includes the Farm to Feet brand launched in 2013, which originates totally within the U.S., from raw materials (wool grown and sheared in the Rocky Mountains) to finished socks.

This has helped Nester Hosiery become a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of performance merino wool socks, through its sustainability-focused knitting facility in Mount Airy. At last report, the company had about 200 employees.

“Nester Hosiery is a true 21st-century manufacturing company,” Jason Nester said in a statement. “We develop propriety software tools for manufacturing and continuously improve our efficiencies for the world’s best brands. I enjoy playing my part.”

In addition to its own line, the local company now produces socks for more than two dozen leading brands and retailers. It holds the sock license for the Woolrich brand and Rocky Brands’ divisions of Rocky Outdoor, including Georgia Boot and Durango.

New Appalachian Trail line

Nester Hosiery also recently announced that its Farm to Feet Appalachian Trail collection is now in stores, celebrating the longest hiking-only footpath in the world.

That collection includes Clingmans Dome, Max Patch, Damascus and Harpers Ferry styles named after well-known sections of the Appalachian Trail, which runs from Springer Mountain, Georgia, to Mount Katahdin, Maine.

“The Appalachian Trail is a cherished resource where not only lifelong memories and outdoor passions are built, but also where socks are put to the ultimate test,” says David Petri, Farm to Feet’s vice president of marketing based in Mount Airy. “The trail passes within 100 miles of our home and we hope that our support of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy will ensure that it will be enjoyed by generations to come.”

Farm to Feet developed the collection in collaboration with the conservancy and will be giving a portion of sales from the Harpers Ferry socks to support the organization and its mission of preserving and managing the Appalachian Trail.

Jason Nester, pictured inside Nester Hosiery’s manufacturing facility in Mount Airy, has been named vice president of sales for the company. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Jason-Nester.jpg Jason Nester, pictured inside Nester Hosiery’s manufacturing facility in Mount Airy, has been named vice president of sales for the company. Submitted photo

Hosiery offers new sock line

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.