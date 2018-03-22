Four arrested in Surry County drug probe

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of four more people arrested in a massive drug investigation involving several agencies over the past half year.

Joel Bueno Lopez, James Wyatt Akers, Jubentino Ocampo Neri and Augustin Ocampo Ayala have been arrested, while warrants are pending on Mandy Chapman Nester, Billy Lee Robertson and Chelsea Elizabeth Parker.

“Since April of 2017, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division — in a joint investigation with the Mount Airy Police Department Narcotics Division and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation — has issued 428 charges on individuals for the illegal sale, distribution and possession of various narcotics,” said Sheriff Jimmy Combs, referring to when he was promoted from chief deputy to replace Graham Atkinson.

“Officers have served 44 search warrants during this time,” Combs said, “and seized $77,518 U.S. currency; 1,975 grams of methamphetamine (over four pounds), worth $197,500; 381 grams of cocaine (almost one pound), worth $76,200; 247 grams of heroin (over a half-pound), worth $49,000; 1,903 grams of marijuana (over four pounds), worth $9,515; and seized 50 firearms.”

“These totals exclude the amounts that have been seized by other agencies,” he noted, “which would add significantly to the seized amounts.”

“In addition to what is listed, our investigations are continuing and will continue. While I am extremely proud of what our Narcotics Division has accomplished, it would not have been possible without our partnership with the Mount Airy Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.”

While the drug raids that produced these warrants go back as far as October, the sheriff has been saying for the past couple of weeks that information on the arrests have been held back from public release so as not to hamper the investigation.

If a drug dealer reads in the newspaper that one of his business partners has been arrested, the criminal might flee and/or destroy evidence, Combs said. Once a suspect has been interrogated, and any leads chased down, then it becomes fine to release details.

In October 2017, narcotics detectives received information that Joel Bueno Lopez allegedly was traveling in possession of meth, recalled the sheriff. During a traffic stop, officers seized from Lopez 56 grams of meth with an estimated street value of $5,600. Further investigation led detectives to issue a search warrant for a residence located at 101 W. Depot St., Pilot Mountain, which added new leads to the investigation.

On Jan. 5, another investigation led officers to issue a search warrant for 263 Richardson Trail, Lowgap. Officers seized 19 grams of meth with a street value of $1,900, plus a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a hand gun.

On Feb. 21, an investigation into the distribution of opioids and opioid derivatives in Surry County led to a search warrant being served at 2553 Westfield Road Mount Airy. Officers seized a user amount of a Schedule II drug (oxymorphone, also known by the brand name Opana).

On Feb. 22, a continuation of a prior investigation led to a search warrant being carried out at 146 Charolais Lane, Mount Airy. Officers seized 73 grams of meth with a street value of $7,300, 8 grams of cocaine with a street value of $1,600, marijuana seeds, drug paraphernalia, one rifle and $1,115 U.S. Currency.

Here are the four suspects that have been arrested in connection with this investigation:

• Joel Bueno Lopez, 25, of 220 Turner Court, Elkin, received a $200,000 bond. He was charged with three counts of felony trafficking meth, one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

• Jubentino “Juve” Ocampo Neri, 43, of 146 Charolais Lane, Mount Airy, received a $150,000 bond. He was charged with two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine, one count of felony possession with intent to sell and/or deliver cocaine, felony manufacturing marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Augustin “Guty” Ocampo Ayala, 25, of 146 Charolais Lane, Mount Airy, received a $150,000 bond. He was charged with two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine, one count of felony possession with intent to sell and/or deliver cocaine, felony manufacturing marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James Wyatt Akers, 27, of 2553 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, received a $25,000 bond. His charges are one count felony sell and/or deliver a Schedule I drug (heroin), felony sell/deliver a Schedule II drug (oxymorphone), felony possession of a Schedule II drug (oxymorphone), possession of drug paraphernalia, and violating probation.

The following three suspects have warrants outstanding for their arrests:

• Mandy Chapman Nester, 31, of 101 W. Depot St., Pilot Mountain. She faces charges of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said that further charges may be issued pending the results of tests performed at the state lab.

A year ago a Mandy Nester and Grandy Nester were arrested after a drug raid. However, the Sheriff’s Office stated that this is a different woman whose age is four years younger.

• Billy Lee Robertson, also known as “Little Bill,” 31, of 263 Richardson Trail, Lowgap. He has outstanding charges for three counts of felony trafficking meth, felony possession of meth, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Chelsea Elizabeth Parker, 30, also of 263 Richardson Trail, Lowgap. She faces charges of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on these three individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 786-4000.

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

