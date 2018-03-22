SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• James Bradley Hanks, 48, of Klondike Road, State Road, was served an order for arrest March 14 for failure to appear in court Jan. 10 for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given an April 25 court date and a $10,000 unsecured bond for the misdemeanor offense as he has several other charges against him.

On April 30 he faces two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May 14 the charges are larceny of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and breaking and entering.

On May 16, the counts are driving while license revoked (not impaired), a fictitious or altered driver’s license, fictitious or altered registration/plate, resisting an officer, no car inspection, no car insurance, failure to apply for a new title, no registration, no seat belt and simple possession of a Schedule IV drug. He previously had a court date for these charges in August.

• Brian Lee Morgan, 43, of Bolivia, N.C., was served an order for arrest in Mount Airy March 15. He was charged with failure to appear in court in June on charges of having no vehicle registration and having a fictitious or altered registration/plate. He was given a May 4 court date.

He also faces charges in Wake, Orange, Gaston and Johnston counties over the next two months. Most are driving related, such as four counts of driving while license revoked. However, he also has counts of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

• Rosa Ann Bowman, 35, of White Pine Trail, Elkin, was served an order for arrest March 16 at Surry Central High School. She is charged with having a fictitious license plate, no car insurance and no car inspection. She was given a $500 cash bond and an April 19 court date.

She has other court dates in April for driving-related charges. According to Superior Court, she has a Feb. 26, 2019, date for larceny of a firearm.

• Heather Melissa Linville, 38, of Simpson Mill Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest March 16 for multiple counts of failure to appear in court.

On April 13 she faces charges of assault, assault on a child under 12 and communicating threats. For these charges she was given a $12,000 secured bond.

She received a $600 secured bond for charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired), having a fictitious or altered registration/plate, and failure to wear a seat belt. She has a May 24 date for these.

• Kevin Wayne Sechrist, 38, of Locklear Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 17 for two counts of failure to appear in court April 28, 2017, and also for failure to pay child support, dated July 17.

He was given an April 9 court date for the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was given a $3,427 cash bond and a March 22 court date for the child support case.

• Gary Lee Cochran, 45, of Whitewood Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant March 17 on a charge of larceny by an employee. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and an April 19 court date.

• Carla Renee Phillips, 22, of Fisher Peak Trail, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest March 18 for failure to appear in court on Dec. 12 on driving-related charges. She faces counts of having a fictitious or altered registration/plate, no registration, no car insurance, and no car inspection. She was given a $500 secured bond and an April 10 court date.