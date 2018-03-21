Mount Airy Police Reports

• Two residents of Blu-Vue Welcome Lodge on Fancy Gap Road were arrested Monday on felony drug charges and held under large bonds, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. H.H. King III, 37, and Billie Jean Campbell, 43, are each accused of maintaining a drug dwelling; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and possession of a counterfeit controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

King also is facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and Campbell was wanted on an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on March 7. Each was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on May 23.

• Also Monday, Gary Ray Dowell, 68, of 802 Spring St., was arrested on a second-degree trespassing charge after he was encountered by police at Northern Hospital of Surry County, from which Dowell had been banned in May 2017. He was jailed under a $200 secured bond and slated for an April 30 court appearance.

This came on the heels of a second-degree trespassing charge being issued against Dowell on Friday at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries on Rockford Street, where Dowell had returned after being asked to leave by the manager of the business. Dowell is to be in Surry District Court for that incident on May 10.

A second-degree trespassing charge also was filed against Dowell last Thursday at an unspecified business at the Red Barn site on Worth Street where multiple establishments are located, due to Dowell having been banned by the management in May 2017. His court date in this case is April 25.

On March 8, Dowell was processed for the same charge after security personnel at Northern Hospital found him in a restroom smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol, arrest records state. That matter is set for the April 17 District Court session.

Dowell was charged with the same trespassing offense at the hospital on Jan. 30, Jan. 13, Nov. 16 and Oct. 9.

• A breaking and entering was discovered on March 8 at a residence on West Lebanon Street, where a door was pried open with a tool to gain entry. No property was listed as missing, but damage put at $150 occurred to the door lock and a window screen. Caroline Hanlon of Rawley Avenue is listed as the victim of the crime.