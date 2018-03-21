Trivia contest winner named

Tracy Bowman of Mount Airy has won The Mount Airy News’ Win At Trivia Contest.

The contest asked readers a series of questions, with answers to be found in a series of full page ads which were publish in The News.

A number of contestants answered all questions correctly, which qualified them for a grand prize gift certificate drawing. Tracy’s name was drawn, and she won a $300 gift certifcate at the participating merchant of her choice, which was Warehouse Outlet, located at 136 Greyhound Rd. in Mount Airy.

Recently Warehouse Outlet owner Don May and store manager Lourdes De La Torre presented Tracy the gift certificate.